Anglo-Korean battery firm contemplating UK production site

Eurocell gigafactory

An Anglo-Korean battery production firm is considering building a new ‘gigafactory’ in the UK.

Eurocell is set to build its first European gigafactory with an initial £600 million investment planned over two phases. It expects the plant to reach full capacity ‘as early as 2025’.

It is currently considering three key markets – the UK, the Netherlands or Spain. Eurocell says that it is ‘actively looking at sites’ and says that the final decision is dependent on ‘gaining the right level of central government support and investment’.

It says that the production site will create ‘hundreds of direct and indirect jobs’.

Recardo Bruins, CEO Eurocell EMEA, said: “Eurocell in the UK is a new company, led by a highly experienced UK team and backed by our South Korean partner with decades of experience in electro-chemistry, making batteries at mass-scale and building the Gigafactories to produce them.

“Now we are planning to rapidly expand in Europe, supplying the energy storage and automotive industries with our market-leading technologies that last longer, perform better and are 100 per cent safe. These products can be on the market in months, not years.”

Eurocell says that its batteries last over ten times longer than conventional lithium-ion batteries, while a wide operating temperature range means that they can be used even in areas with extreme weather.

The two-phase approach to the creation of the new gigafactory would see initial production of batteries commence by early 2023, while a bespoke facility will be built in parallel on the same site. Eurocell says that this will be capable of producing ‘in excess’ of 40 million cells per year by 2025.