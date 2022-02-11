Brabus teams up with KTM on new 1300 R

Brabus 1300 R

Performance car makers Brabus have released a new motorcycle built in collaboration with KTM – the Brabus 1300 R.

Limited to just 154 examples, the Brabus 1300 R is based on the KTM 1290 Super Duke, but features a range of modifications and design tweaks.

It’s powered by a V-twin engine with 178bhp and 140Nm of torque. The Brabus bike also gets new intakes and a bespoke exhaust system with a black ceramic-coated finish.

The 1300 R will be offered in extremely limited units

A carbon-fibre seat has also been incorporated while carbon has also been used in the creation of the skid plate and pillion seat cover to help keep weight down even further.

It also features lightweight monoblock forged wheels and a range of CNC-machined components such as the adjustable front brake and clutch levers, footpegs and oil tank caps.

Heart of a Rebel, Soul of a Gentleman. With unmistakable design and elegance, the all-new BRABUS 1300 R is a motorbike built with an eye for detail, designed to make a statement. Click https://t.co/6qyEZpbjKR. Pre-orders start Feb 14th @ 14.00 GMT.#KTM #BRABUS #BRABUS1300R pic.twitter.com/MEgLpA6uJc — KTM UK Official (@KTM_UK) February 11, 2022

Only two colours will be made available – Magma Red and Signature Black – with only 77 of each put into production. That figure relates to the year Brabus was formed.

The 1300 R also benefits from semi-active suspension which allows riders to choose from one of six dedicated damping models – Comfort, Street, Sport, Track and Advanced – or an Auto mode which automatically tailors the ride to the road and riding conditions.