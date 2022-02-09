Vauxhall streamlines Grandland, Crossland and Insignia line-ups

Vauxhall Insignia

Vauxhall will be applying a new simplified range structure to its Grandland, Crossland and Insignia models following its debut on the new Astra.

It means that buyers will now have three streamlined trim levels to choose from with each model, making it easier to decide on which one fits their needs best.

Now, just Design, GS Line and Ultimate grades will be available on the Grandland, Crossland and Insignia, bringing different levels of standard equipment and styling touches.

The Grandland is Vauxhall’s largest SUV

On the Grandland SUV, for instance, this change has reduced the number of trim levels from four to three, though two new powertrains – a plug-in hybrid and a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol – have been added to top-spec Ultimate cars. All cars get 17-inch alloy wheels as standard as well as a seven-inch touchscreen incorporating Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

GS Line cars get a contrast black roof, door mirrors and wheel arches as well as larger 18-inch wheels, while Ultimate-grade cars build on this with 19-inch alloy wheels, LED Pixel headlights and body-coloured bumpers. Prices for the Grandland start from £25,810.

The Crossland’s range of trims has also been reduced from four to three, with the previous Elite Edition now removed.

Design trim brings plenty of standard equipment including 16-inch bi-colour wheels and a seven-inch touchscreen, while GS Line adds a full Black Pack and a larger eight-inch colour touchscreen. You’ll find dual-zone climate control added at this level, too.

Top-rung Ultimate brings 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and added safety technology including forward collision alert and automatic emergency braking. Prices for the Crossland start from £18,415 in Design trim.

Finally, there’s the Insignia, which starts from £30,720. There are just two trim levels now available on the Insignia – Design and GS Line. In Design trim, it gets 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as dual-zone climate control.