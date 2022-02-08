Triumph’s TE-1 prototype completes third phase of development

Triumph TE-1

Triumph has revealed its TE-1 electric motorcycle in completed prototype form.

Built in collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering, Integral Powertrain and WMG at the University of Warwick, the prototype’s reveal marks the end of the third phase of development. The next stage will see Triumph put the TE-1 through full dynamic testing to transform it into a fully rideable concept vehicle.

Triumph last gave an update on the TE-1 back in March with an insight into the bike’s battery setup. At the time, it claimed that the motorcycle produces 130kW – or 174bhp – and weighed in at only a little more than a standard petrol-powered bike. It also claims a 120-mile range and a 0-80 per cent charge time of just 20 minutes.

Over the next six months, Triumph will put the TE-1 to work at the firm’s facilities, subjecting it to rolling road and track testing as a way of providing final calibration and fine tuning. It’s expected that this final stage will be completed during the summer, after which the bike will be given its final body panels ‘in readiness for active track demonstration’. Triumph will also release key information about final battery and range performance at this time.

Nick Bloor, Triumph CEO, said: “It has been truly exciting to see the progress made during phase 3 of Project Triumph TE-1 with the final prototype motorcycle now going into real life testing. Everyone involved at Triumph is proud to have been part of this innovative British collaboration. Personally, I am thrilled with the results we have already achieved with our partners, and the exciting preview of the potential electric future to come.”

“We look forward to continuing the ambitious and innovative work on the TE-1 demonstrator prototype through the live testing phase and sharing the outcome with Triumph fans across the world.”

Williams Advanced Engineering worked on finding a number of solutions during the third phase of the project. For instance, it looked at integrating Triumph’s motorcycle control software into its controller and battery management system, as well as optimising the layout of the battery within the bike’s chassis to provide the best possible balance.

Dyrr Ardash, head of strategic partnerships, Williams Advanced Engineering, said: “Following an extended period of testing, we are thrilled to finally see the results of our work on a physical bike. By working with the team at Triumph, we have continued to push the boundaries of battery technology, keeping the rider in mind at all times.