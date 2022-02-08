Ferrari partners with Qualcomm to accelerate its digital transformation

Ferrari Daytona SP3

Ferrari has announced that it is partnering with Qualcomm Technologies to fast-track the luxury car maker’s ‘digital transformation’.

The move will see Ferrari’s road cars use Qualcomm’s ‘Snapdragon Digital Chassis’, which will allow it to introduce the latest digital automotive advancements.

The service is made up of cloud-connected platforms that are required of next-generation vehicles, such as telematics and connectivity, a digital instrument display and the inclusion of advanced driver assistance systems.

(Ferrari)

Qualcomm says the systems are updatable through the lifetime of the vehicle, and it will work with Ferrari designers to make sure its graphics are smoothly integrated.

Benedetto Vigna, CEO of Ferrari, said: “We believe innovation requires market leaders working together.

“Thanks to this agreement with Qualcomm Technologies, we expand our knowledge in digital technologies and web 3.0 areas with great potential for automotive and motorsport.

“We believe valuable partnerships, and a distinctive Ferrari interpretation, ultimately enhances product excellence.”

Cristiano Amon, CEO of Qualcomm, said: “We are excited to see our automotive technology leadership play an integral role in this new strategic relationship with Ferrari.

“We look forward to helping shape what the future holds as we work together to bring world-class driving experiences to their customers through our Snapdragon Digital Chassis.”