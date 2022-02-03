The first Ford Bronco 4x4s have been imported for UK buyers

Ford Bronco

The Ford Bronco is one of the most-anticipated new 4×4 releases in recent memory – but they are not officially being sold in Europe.

The Bronco name has not been seen on a Ford model for 25 years, but has made its return on a funky off-roader specifically designed to be taken off the beaten track.

Despite not officially coming to these shores, high-performance and luxury car specialist Clive Sutton has announced that it has secured the first imported models into the UK.

(Ford)

Global order books are filled until 2023, but the company has a ‘pipeline of models’ for UK buyers looking for a unique 4×4. The company says it will take care of all import requirements, shipping, taxes and registration, with prices ranging from £45,000 to £85,000 depending on the specification.

Once imported the Bronco is no longer eligible for Ford’s US warranty, but buyers will receive two-year/30,000-mile cover from Clive Sutton.

The Ford Bronco comes with a 2.3-litre or 2.7-litre engine with a choice of seven-speed manual or 10-speed automatic. The power outputs range from 270-310bhp and 420-542Nm of torque, while the G.O.A.T (Goes Over Any Terrain) drive modes make it brilliantly capable in tougher conditions.

For those not necessarily worried about heading off road, the Bronco is also incredibly stylish, with an optional removable soft top and removable doors that can give it a unique look.

Clive Sutton, founder and CEO, said: “As soon as Ford announced the new Bronco 4×4 SUV, we had enquiries from customers far and wide. Alongside our core luxury and supercar services, we pride ourselves on being the first to bring the most desirable models to the UK from the US.