The Aston Martin DBX707 is a 697bhp luxury SUV

Aston Martin DBX707

Aston Martin has revealed the most powerful version of its luxury SUV yet.

Called DBX707, it has had its 4.0-litre V8 powertrain tuned to provide an incredible 697bhp and 900Nm of torque. That’s a boost of 155bhp and 200Nm over the regular DBX V8.

The British firm said it set out to make the DBX707 the ‘fastest, most powerful and best handling’ SUV. Its goal was to create a model that not only had impressive numbers, but was also engaging and enjoyable to drive.

‘Every area of the car has been enhanced to boost performance’, with the engine getting new ball bearing turbochargers and a bespoke calibration to extract more power.

(Aston Martin)

A new nine-speed ‘wet clutch’ automatic is said to be able to handle the increased torque as well as offering faster shifts. This contributes to the DBX707’s 3.1-second 0-60mph time.

Further improved equipment includes standard fit carbon ceramic brakes with six-piston callipers that provide a 40kg saving, while other changes are said to improve confidence for the driver.

There’s a choice of two 22-inch alloy wheel designs as standard with an optional 23-inch upgrade that is also said to improve handling. It also retains the standard air suspension system but with a bespoke tune to further improve ability in the corners.

The exterior has styling tweaks such as new air intakes, a new front splitter, bonnet louvres and a new rear wing.

(Aston Martin)

Inside there are sport seats fitted as standard with comfort versions available at no extra cost, and a choice of three interior styles that dictate what upholstery you get.

Aston Martin chief executive officer, Tobias Moers, said: “Right from its first introduction the DBX has represented Aston Martin’s dynamic and design values in a way that proves not all SUVs have to conform to the same compromises.

“With the DBX707 we have pushed the boundaries in every area to create a car which sets new standards of performance and desirability. The fastest, most powerful, best handling and most engaging car of its kind, it propels Aston Martin to the pinnacle of SUV performance.”