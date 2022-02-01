Nearly half of van drivers risking a fine and points on their licence for using smartphone sat navs

Waze on Apple CarPlay

New rules surrounding smartphone use behind the wheel could be putting almost half of all van drivers at risk of a fine and points on their driving licence.

Research suggests 46 per cent of van drivers use a sat nav app on their smartphone. However, new rules make it illegal to touch your device while driving.

The updated rules, introduced this month, close a loophole in the law that allowed drivers to scroll through social media or take photos.

(VWCV)

The research of 1,000 UK van drivers by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles found almost half could be at risk of breaking the rules now if they update their destination or zoom in on the map, for example.

If caught doing so, they could face a fine of £200 and six penalty points on their licence.

While it’s still legal to use a smartphone sat nav, your device must be safely secured to the dashboard or windscreen and must not obscure your view. It must also have hands-free access, either through a Bluetooth headset, voice command or integration with the vehicle’s infotainment system.

In total, the research found that 93 per cent of van drivers use some kind of sat nav, whether that’s through their phone, vehicle or a standalone product. However, almost half say they only use the instructions as a guide, often ignoring them to take shortcuts.

David Hanna, head of sales operations at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “We know that van drivers rely on sat navs to get them from one job to the next, but it’s important they do so legally.”