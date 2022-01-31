First Drive: Can the Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S come out on top against performance SUV rivals?

Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S

What is it?

The GLE63 S rides very well at speed

It’s quite surprising just how quickly the performance SUV segment has expanded. These days, you’re awfully well catered for if you’re after a go-faster four-wheel-drive, with options coming thick and fast from manufacturers like BMW, Bentley and even Alfa Romeo.

But Mercedes-AMG has been at this lark for a little while now, which is why it includes several performance SUVs within its own stable. The GLE63 S, which we’re looking at today, acts as the mid-way point in the line-up, sitting between the smaller GLC63 and the larger GLS63. The question is, does it deliver an all-encompassing experience? We’ve been finding out.

What’s new?

The huge front grille is hard to miss

Some of the fundamentals of the GLE63 remain unchanged for this latest version. We’ve still got a bruising V8 engine, an opulent cabin brimmed with features and plenty of interior space. However, Mercedes has included a little extra electrification for good measure, equipping the GLE63 with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system – called EQ Boost – which is designed to not only make the car more efficient but also give it a decent slug more power.

We’ve also got some neat performance-led touches for the interior, as well as a high level of material quality that you might expect from a Mercedes costing well over £100,000. Unlike the rest of the GLE range, however, this 63 version can’t be equipped with seven seats – just five.

What’s under the bonnet?

The 4.0-litre V8 engine is immensely powerful

Residing under the bonnet of the GLE63 S is a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Thanks to that integrated EQ Boost system – which sees a starter motor and alternator combined into a single electric motor nestled between the engine and transmission – you get a healthy 604bhp alongside 850Nm of torque, driven to the wheels through a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

The performance stats are remarkable given the size of the GLE; 0-60mph comes in just 3.6 seconds while flat-out it’ll do 174mph. Despite the fitment of that electric motor, economy figures for the GLE63 aren’t what you’d call sparkling, with Mercedes claiming 22.8mpg combined and CO2 emissions of 281g/km.

What’s it like to drive?

Despite its large size the GLE63 S corners well

For much of the time the GLE63 S fools you into thinking it’s, well, a regular GLE. On the motorway, it sits at a cruise in an effortless manner with the V8 barely ticking over ahead of you. The air suspension, when put in its comfiest setting, soaks up the worst of the road imperfections well. Road and wind noise are well isolated from entering the cabin, too, so you’re free to kick back and relax.

But if you want performance, then there’s more than enough to keep things interesting. There’s an impressive urgency to the GLE’s acceleration, which is accompanied by a consistent burble from the sports exhaust. You can also beef up the support from the suspension, which means that the GLE doesn’t fall apart when it comes to bends, either.

How does it look?

The 63 stands as the flagship of the GLE range

You don’t tend to be looking for a performance SUV if you’re after undercover styling, so in this sense, the design of the GLE63 S is a real success. It’s an imposing-looking thing, this, with a dinner-plate-size Mercedes badge dominating the centre of the ‘Panamericana’ grille. The huge front air intakes give the car an even wider stance, while the flared out arches only add to this further.

You can, of course, opt for the GLE Coupe version should you want a slightly sleeker roofline, but that does come with a slight penalty on rear-seat headroom.

What’s it like inside?

The cabin receives plenty of high-quality materials

Mercedes is once again a force to be reckoned with when it comes to cabin quality and nowhere is this more evident than with the interior of the GLE63 S. Of course, this model benefits from all the added trimmings which come from a car with an AMG badge on the boot but the general fit and finish is excellent in the regular GLE – so it’s excellent here, too.

There’s space aplenty and, though you do without the added bonus of seven seats in this performance model, the five-seater layout gives you a great compromise between legroom and boot space. In fact, there’s a huge 630 litres of boot space to play with and you can increase this to a huge 2,055 litres by folding down the rear seats.

What’s the spec like?

There’s acres of space for those sitting in the back

As the flagship of the GLE range, this 63 model benefits from all of the bells and whistles you could possibly want. You’ve got electrically adjustable front seats with heating, ventilation and massage functions, while the MBUX multimedia system with a 12.3-inch touchscreen display both dominates the cabin but gives a technologically-advanced feel.

There’s also a three-spoke multifunction with new touch-sensitive controls for the various driver modes and stability controls, while a 64-colour ambient lighting pack allows you to switch the cabin from calming green to racing red in an instant. A little gimmicky? Perhaps. But you can’t help but crack a grin when the GLE’s interior goes all nightclub-esque.

Verdict

As we’ve already mentioned, the Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S has all manner of rivals from a myriad of competing companies, but it still manages to come out as one of the best. This is down to its well-rounded nature, which manages to deliver both a comfortable ride and an exciting, performance-orientated driving experience.

It’ll cost a lot to run, for sure, but for those looking at a car that’ll outrun most sports cars yet bring enough room for the family and the dog, that’ll be an acceptable trade-off.