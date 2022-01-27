Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Nissan to introduce fully electric Micra successor

MotorsPublished:

New compact vehicle will be built on the Alliance CMF B-EV platform.

Nissan electric car
Nissan electric car

Nissan has announced that it will be bringing a new electric compact vehicle to Europe as a replacement for the Micra.

It’ll be underpinned by the Alliance CMF B-EV platform that it’ll share with the upcoming electric Renault 5.

The new model has been announced as part of a €23 billion (£19bn) investment in electric vehicles over the next five years by the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. This road map – called ‘Alliance 2030’ – aims to focus on both electric and connected mobility vehicles.

Ashwani Gupta, Nissan chief operating officer, said: “This all-new model will be designed by Nissan and engineered and manufactured by Renault using our new common platform, maximizing the use of our Alliance assets while maintaining its Nissan-ness.

“This is a great example of the Alliance’s ‘smart differentiation’ approach. Succeeding our iconic Micra, I am sure this new model will provide further excitement to our customers in Europe.”

Nissan already has a strong foothold in the electric car segment with its popular Leaf, as well as with electric light commercial vehicles like the e-NV200. It’s set to bolster its electric vehicle offerings with the upcoming Ariya SUV, too.

Acting as the new entry point to the Nissan line-up, this new electric car will likely be accompanied by a value-focused price tag – though specifics have yet to be confirmed.

Production, however, will be conducted by Renault at its France-based factories. A battery production site is set to be created in 2024.

Motors

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News