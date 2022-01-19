Car traffic increases to 86% of pre-pandemic levels

Cars on motorway

Car traffic was at 86% of pre-pandemic levels on Monday, Department for Transport statistics show.

That is up from 82% a week earlier and is the highest weekday figure of the year so far.

Bus travel rose from 68% to 72% over the same period outside London, while demand for trains was unchanged at 53%.

The figures show the number of London Underground journeys increased in the last week (PA)

The number of London Underground journeys rose from 44% to 46%, while bus use in the capital increased from 69% to 71%.

Transport usage declined in late November due to concerns about the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.