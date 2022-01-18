Lamborghini has just unveiled its first NFT

Lamborghini NFT

Lamborghini has entered into the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with its new ‘Space Key’.

NFTs have grown in popularity over recent months, with these unique pieces often taking the form of digital drawings, music or art. By being non-fungible they’re essentially unique and can’t be traded for another similar commodity. For instance, one piece of art cannot be traded for another identical piece of art.

Many people see NFTs as the future of art trading. Though they can technically be copied or downloaded, an NFT gives you ownership of that unique piece of art. Much the same as fine art, only one person can own an original whereas reproductions can be easily made and sold but won’t command a similar price tag.

We love to get out of our comfort zone and discover new spaces. We are glad to announce Lamborghini Space Key. A space-themed artwork, consisting of five units created by a secret artist with the carbon fiber material we sent to ISS in 2019.#Lamborghini #ToTheMoon — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) January 18, 2022

Now, Lamborghini wants a piece of the action. Developed ‘with an undisclosed artist’, the ‘Space Key’ is a piece of advanced carbon fibre material that has been sent to the International Space Station as part of a research project.

This special material makes up part of the Space Key. Limited to just five, each key is linked to a purely digital piece of art accessed via a QR code on the back of the carbon fibre shell.

The carbon fibre piece has already been into space

Stephan Winkelmann, chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said: “Innovation is a deeply rooted part of the Lamborghini DNA.

“As a leading company for carbon fibre composite materials within the automotive sector we pushed boundaries two and a half years ago with the joint research project in space. Now entering the metaverse is again proof of Lamborghini always setting sail for new horizons.