Kia releases further details surrounding new Niro

Kia Niro

Kia has revealed more information about its upcoming Nio, following the car’s initial reveal at the Seoul Mobility Show back in November, 2021.

Last year, Kia showcased the Niro’s new design, with standout features being the car’s striking ‘face’ with new LED lights and daytime running lights. The car’s interior was also revealed, with a variety of sustainable materials being used throughout the cabin. A water-based paint has also been used on the door panels to lessen the environmental impact of the vehicle.

The Niro’s interior uses a variety of eco-friendly materials

Now, however, Kia has revealed the powertrains that’ll be available on the new Niro. Like on the outgoing version, they’ll all be electrified, with a choice of regular hybrid, plug-in hybrid or fully electric available. The South Korean firm has said that the latter two setups will be revealed shortly, with the focus being on the regular hybrid model for now.

The hybrid’s setup is focused around a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine This four-cylinder engine is then combined with a 32kW electric motor for a combined output of 139bhp. It’s all sent through a six-speed dual-clutch automatic, too.

Kia has also fitted the Niro with its Green Zone Drive Mode, which automatically instructs the car to switch to electric-only mode when travelling through pre-determined green zones such as residential areas or outside schools.

The new Niro also boasts an updated suspension setup and revised geometry, which should help to improve responsiveness while also increasing comfort and ride quality.

Kia has also kitted the Niro out with a variety of driver assistance systems. Highlights include Forward Collision Avoidance Assist which can automatically warn the driver of an impending collision, while Safe Exit Assist will sound an alarm if a vehicle is approaching from the rear side of the car when a passenger is exiting.