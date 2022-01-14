Jenson Button’s custom Ford Bronco heads to auction

Ford Bronco

A 1970 Ford Bronco V8 owned by 2009 Formula One World Champion Jenson Button is now on sale at auction.

Button fitted the American four-wheel-drive vehicle with a range of modifications, including red accents for the towing hooks, front grille and the Ford badge. The 4.9-litre V8 has also been upgraded with Fitech fuel injection, a new Edelbrock filter and a full MSD ignition kit which includes a push-button start.

Custom red accents have been applied across the car (Collecting Cars)

The upgraded headlights are accompanied by KC driving lamps while the 17-inch satin black alloy wheels wear chunky 35-inch BF Goodrich tyres. The Bronco also sits on raised suspension and Bilstein shock absorbers.

Inside you’ll find a cream leather interior, while in the back there’s a half roll cage above the rear bench. A new power steering rack and polished steering column have both been fitted along with a wood-rimmed steering wheel and an upgraded Kenwood stereo.

?? *LIVE AUCTION* This Ford Bronco 302 V8 is a bespoke example of the classic 4×4. Details: https://t.co/DvhF08lKMv#CollectingCars pic.twitter.com/1PQQ0qUJew — Collecting Cars (@collectingcars_) January 13, 2022

The Bronco is a popular line of SUVs in America that has just entered into its sixth generation. Though never officially sold in the UK, the Bronco has been a popular model for importers, while increasing demand for classic versions has seen prices rise steadily in recent years.