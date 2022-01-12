Subaru updates Forester e-Boxer with new tech and safety equipment

Subaru Forester

Subaru has introduced a revised version of its Forester e-Boxer, bringing new safety functions and enhanced driving dynamics.

Sitting as one of the firm’s most popular models, the Forester has been on sale for 25 years and sold more than 357,000 units across Europe and 4.5 million worldwide.

Now, it has been updated for 2022. It incorporates the fourth generation of Subaru’s EyeSight driver assistance technology, bringing 11 safety functions. Three new features have been added – automatic emergency steering, adaptive cruise control and lane departure prevention – boosting the Forester’s safety levels further.

The front end design of the Forester has been updated

The exterior has been tweaked with a newly designed front grille, refreshed headlights and updated fog lights, while three new colours – Cascade Green Silica, Brilliant Bronze Metallic and Autumn Green Metallic – are now available.

The Forester sits on Subaru’s Global Platform and now benefits from improved coil springs and dampers at both the front and rear of the car, which helps to improve the way the car rides and handles.

It’s powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine linked to an electric motor. Different driving modes tailor how the powertrain works, with the electric motor being used for low-speed driving up to speeds of 25mph. At medium speeds, the electric and petrol motors combine, while the engine is used at higher speeds while also charging the car’s battery.

The Forester’s go-anywhere ability has been retained thanks to 220mm of ground clearance and full-time all-wheel-drive, while its X-Mode off-road settings have been improved to help when driving in all manner of conditions. A towing capacity of 1,870kg is offered on the Forester, too.