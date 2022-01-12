New Citroen C5 Aircross gets more ‘mature’ design and improved comfort

Citroen C5 Aircross

Citroen has revealed the new C5 Aircross SUV, which gets a more ‘mature’ design and aims to take the model further upmarket.

The C5 Aircross is already considered one of the most comfortable in its class, but Citroen wants to elevate this through improved material quality and ergonomics.

On the outside, there’s a sharper design that has a more purposeful look than its curvy predecessor. The front end shows off the new Citroen look, with the logo detached from the daytime running light, while the overall appearance is taller and more vertical.

(Citroen)

The sharp lines give way to a softer profile, with the now-signature Airbump strip along the bottom of the car and new 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, the lights are a new three-dimensional ‘piano key’ design with LED lighting modules.

As well as giving the exterior a more upmarket look, Citroen wants to continue that inside with more space and comfort than before, with upgraded technology.

A new floating 10-inch touchscreen has been fitted to the dashboard and provides access to the climate control system. This larger screen is fitted to petrol and diesel models, and on Feel trims and above on the hybrid.

There’s a fully customisable 12.3-inch digital display ahead of the driver, too. It replaces the traditional instrument displays with configurable information including satellite navigation and the status of the hybrid engine.

(Citroen)

Citroen’s Advanced Comfort Seats, as found on the C4 and C5 X, are also used in the new C5 Aircross. They’re said to be more comfortable than typical seats, with a foam that’s resistant to sagging, so they are supportive for longer.

It’s incredibly practical, too, with sliding seats that can prioritise space for luggage or passengers. The petrol and diesel versions have a boot space of up to 720 litres, while the hybrid has up to 600 litres.

Technical upgrades also contribute to comfort, including Citroen’s Progressive Hydraulic Cushions that smooth out the road surface.