Mercedes announces prices and specs for new eVito

Mercedes eVito

Mercedes has revealed that its new eVito electric van is now available to order ahead of first deliveries commencing in March.

Priced from £43,600 excluding VAT and the Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) grant, the eVito utilises a 66kWh battery capable of delivering up to 162 miles between charges. Thanks to rapid DC charging, it can be taken from 10 to 80 per cent charge in as little as 35 minutes, too. The new van’s range represents a real increase on the previous generation eVito’s 93-mile range.

Hooked up to a domestic 11kW home wallbox, the eVito can be fully charged in six and a half hours, too.

All vans gets a seven-inch touchscreen

Steering wheel-mounted paddles allow the driver to control the level of brake recuperation, giving them control over how much energy is returned to the battery during decelerating. The lower the level, the least amount of resistance is applied.

With a single motor powering the front wheels delivering up to 114bhp and 360Nm of torque, the eVito is still capable of carrying a payload of up to 807kg, while the load area can be accessed via sliding doors at the side of the van as well as doors at the rear.

Inside, there’s a seven-inch touchscreen with smartphone integration while a three-year subscription to the Mercedes me app provides navigation and also gives the option to plot routes with public charge points. Drivers can also use it to pre-condition their eVito, warming up or cooling the cabin prior to departure.

The eVito boasts a longer range than before

Two trims are available – Progressive and Premium – with the former bringing features such as air conditioning, a heated driver’s seat, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The latter, meanwhile, builds on this with metallic paint and body-coloured bumpers, alongside 17-inch alloy wheels and a leather-covered steering wheel, among other features.

It’s also kitted out with plenty of safety assistance systems including active brake assist with pedestrian recognition technology and attention assist which can detect drowsiness in the driver.