Fiat revamps 500X and Tipo

Fiat 500X

Fiat has updated its popular 500X and Tipo models, bringing a host of refinements to its 2022 model-year cars.

Following on from the arrival of the electric 500, the 500X gains the ‘500’ logo within its front grille for the first time, while new Fiat lettering has been applied to the rear of the car. Available in both hatchback and new Dolcevita soft-top layouts, the 500X can be specified in one of three trim levels – Club, Cross and Sport.

As standard, Club models – priced from £22,085 – bring 16-inch alloy wheels and air conditioning, along with cruise control and a seven-inch touchscreen. Cross cars, meanwhile, feature a more rugged exterior design as well as a rear-view parking camera and 17-inch alloy wheels. Its £23,585 starting price includes dual-zone climate control and LED headlights, too, while the Dolcevita version commands a higher price of £26,235.

Fiat’s new badging has been applied at the front of the car

At the top of the range sits Sport. Priced from £25,085 for the regular hatch and £27,735 for the Dolcevita, this specification adds an Alcantara steering wheel, body-coloured bumpers and side skirts and a colour TFT screen ahead of the driver. All cars come equipped with Fiat’s Firefly 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a six-speed manual gearbox.

The Tipo range has also been upgraded. Only available as a hatchback in the UK – European buyers get the option of an estate variant – it’s priced from £19,595 in entry-level ‘Tipo’ trim. This brings 16-inch wheels and a seven-inch touchscreen, while City Life-grade cars add 17-inch wheels and full LED headlights as well as a seven-inch digital cluster. It’s priced from £20,595.

The 500X has new Fiat badging at the rear

The range-topping Tipo Cross version adds rugged bumpers and roof bars, front and rear parking sensors and an integrated satellite navigation system. It’s priced at £22,595.