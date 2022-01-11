Skoda gives first look at upcoming Enyaq Coupe iV

Newly released preview of the ENYAQ COUPÉ iV has just landed. It's due to be unveiled fully on 31st Jan.

The coupe has a sleek design, outstanding aerodynamics and will offer more range than its SUV sibling. #SKODA #electric pic.twitter.com/5EHx6WXkua

