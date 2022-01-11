Citroen introduces more affordable versions of the e-C4

Citroen e-C4

Citroen has introduced lower-specification trim levels to the e-C4 that reduce the entry price by making it eligible for the plug-in car grant.

The Shine Plus trim will remain at the top of the line-up, but new Sense and Shine Edition specifications bring the price below the threshold for the grant, making them eligible for a further £1,500 discount.

(Citroen)

Prices for the entry-level Sense model start at £28,495 after the grant. Standard equipment is still impressive, though, including LED headlights, 18-inch alloy wheels, power folding mirrors, rear parking sensors, keyless entry and start, and various driver assistance systems.

The cabin gets a 10-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto included, while passengers have a mount for tablets. Citroen’s Advanced Comfort suspension and seats ensure that all e-C4 models should have an excellent ride quality.

Upgrade to the Shine Edition model and prices start at £30,495 after the grant. On top of the Sense models, they get a head-up display, active cruise control, and a safety pack that includes active safety braking with night-time and cyclist detection.

These models also get connected navigation with a three-year subscription to real-time traffic updates, front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera and heated steering wheel.

Citroen says the top trim level, Shine Plus, is currently the best-seller. It is not eligible for the grant and starts at £34,995, with equipment including wireless phone charging, upgraded speaker system, heated front seats and improved interior materials.