Hyundai introduces fully contactless digital aftersales process

Hyundai contactless

Hyundai has introduced a fully contactless digital aftersales system following positive feedback during its trials.

Hyundai Guildford took part in a 12-week trial of the new system, and shortly after jumped to first in the dealer network for customer satisfaction.

It’s the latest evolution of the Hyundai Workshop Automation system, which has a fully online system for booking and repair authorisation.

(Hyundai)

This update makes for a completely contactless process for customers, with an online check-in and e-signature, contactless key handover, online work approval and remote payment options.

Customers can book their service or repair work online with prices pre-set. Now, an online check-in reminder is sent 48 hours before the appointment with a QR code that is used on arrival at the dealer.

This allows the customer to deposit their keys in a locker, but they will also have the option to talk to a service advisor if they would like to.

Once the process begins, customers can check the work’s progress online, with video clips sent highlighting the work that has been done and a quote for the work. Customers can instantly approve the work, which minimises the time they are without their vehicle.

The online booking system is in place at 120 Hyundai dealers across the country, with the contactless key handover trialled in Guildford to positive customer feedback.

Ben Sargeant, head of parts and service at Hyundai Motor UK, said: “Since its introduction, Hyundai Workshop Automation has massively improved the customer journey, and with these latest innovations we’re on-track to deliver an even slicker aftersales process.