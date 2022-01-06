These were December’s best-selling cars

Tesla Model 3

December’s new car registration figures represented another tough month for the automotive industry, with the number of new cars sold down on the same period during 2020. However, there were still some surprises to be found in the list of top 10 most-registered cars.

Taking a look at this month’s figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), we can see who came out on top – so let’s take a look.

Tesla Model 3 – 9,612

(Tesla)

Tesla’s Model 3 soared to the top of the rankings, beating its next-closest competitor by a considerable margin. The firm’s compact saloon has been a real hit with buyers owing to its decent level of equipment, impressive electric range and access to the full Tesla Supercharger network that ownership brings.

Tesla also bolstered its line-up with the Model 3-based Model Y, recently, so this could be appearing in the charts soon too.

Mini – 4,625

The Cooper has recently been revamped

The Mini continues to go from strength to strength, with its retro looks and premium interior striking a chord with all manner of buyers. With a variety of powertrain options to choose from – including a fully electric version – the Mini has all of the bases covered when it comes to engines.

The Mini has recently been updated, too, sharpening its already-popular looks even more.

Vauxhall Corsa – 2,608

(Vauxhall)

Vauxhall’s Corsa took the third-place spot, but also came out on top of the list of 2021’s best sellers. The Corsa’s appeal lies in its value for money, with plenty of standard equipment and technology included in its many specifications and trims.

The electric Corsa-e has no doubt bolstered its appeal overall, too, bringing a decent range and a good charging speed too.

Nissan Juke – 2,270

Nissan’s new Juke looks to capitalise on the success of the first-generation model (Nissan)

Nissan’s Juke did well during December too, with this compact crossover’s combination of futuristic looks and smart interior making it a great fit for many buyers.

The Juke’s efficiency is a big part of its popularity, too, while a good level of standard equipment and technology is included as well.

Nissan Qashqai – 2,122

The new Qashqai’s styling is relatively close to that of its predecessor

The Qashqai was one of the original crossovers, reimagining a section of the market which has gone on to grow considerably. These days the latest Qashqai continues to prove popular, owing to its spacious interior and family-friendly layout.

The new Qashqai sports an efficient mild-hybrid engine, too, while an even more efficient full hybrid is set to join the ranks too.

Ford Puma – 1,827

(Ford)

>

Ford’s quirky Puma has become a common sight in the monthly list of top 10 best-sellers, with the Fiesta – upon which the Puma is based – nowhere to be seen in December’s list.

The Puma has hit the mark with buyers thanks to its raised driving position, clever styling and great handling. A performance-orientated ST version adds some extra spice for those who need it, too.

Vauxhall Mokka – 1,821

The Mokka debuts a radical new look

The Mokka is one of Vauxhall’s most popular models, falling just short of the Corsa. Much like its smaller stablemate, however, the Mokka is able to offer a good range of powertrains – included an electric one – as well as a lot of standard equipment.

Recently given a brand new look, the Mokka is one of the more recognisable cars on the road today.

Volvo XC40 – 1,755

The front of the XC40 has a smoothed-off grille

The Volvo range is full of stylish yet practical premium cars, but it’s the SUV range that has won many fans. As the entry point to the line-up, the XC40 has proved a huge hit.

It’s totally worthy of its praise, too, as it looks fantastic inside and out. There’s also a choice of efficient electrified engines as well as an all-electric version, while the infotainment system has been upgraded with built-in Google functionality.

Peugeot 2008 – 1,672

(Peugeot)

The Peugeot 2008 is a fantastic all-rounder, bringing the kind of premium style at a more affordable price that we’ve come to expect from the French brand.

It’s an SUV which means it’s practical for families, but it’s not so big that it’s intimidating or challenging to drive on the school run. There’s also an electric version for those looking to go green.

Nissan Leaf – 1,578

(Nissan)

The Nissan Leaf is arguably the car that brought electric vehicles into the mainstream. The first generation had some challenging styling but the latest model looks fantastic and is great to drive too.