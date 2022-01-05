Notification Settings

Skoda Kamiq and Kodiaq promise better value for money thanks to range refresh

MotorsPublished:

New trim levels bring more equipment.

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Skoda has updated the Kamiq and Kodiaq line-ups with new trim levels that improve the specification on offer.

The smaller Kodiaq now has a new SE L Executive trim, which replaces the regular SE L specification, becoming the second-highest specification variant.

Prices start at £24,465 and includes more equipment such as 18-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, rear view camera and front parking sensors. It also includes virtual cockpit (a digital instrument display), LED headlights and taillights, and body-coloured bumpers.

Two engine options are available, both being petrol units. The first is a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine making 109bhp and the other being a 1.5-litre four-cylinder making 148bhp – both come with a seven-speed automatic transmission.

Skoda Kodiaq
(Skoda)

The larger Kodiaq has two new trims, called SE Drive and SE L Executive, which replace the SE and SE L trims respectively. SE Drive starts at £30,415 and gets 18-inch alloy wheels, electrically adjustable, heated and folding door mirrors and an eight-inch touchscreen display with sat nav.

Buyers get one year of online infotainment access included, as well as front parking sensors and a rear-view parking camera, and a choice of five- and seven-seat layouts.

A 1.5-litre petrol engine and 2.0-litre diesel are available. Both make 148bhp and come with a seven-speed automatic transmission, while the diesel is also offered with four-wheel-drive.

SE L Executive trims offer even more equipment, with 19-inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, electrically adjustable driver’s seat and a rear-view parking camera as standard.

These models come with seven seats as standard and have three engine options. There are two petrol engines that are 1.5 litres and 2.0-litres in size, making 148bhp and 187bhp respectively. A 2.0-litre diesel is offered with 148bhp and 197bhp, while all 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines have four-wheel-drive as an option.

Prices for the SE L Executive Kodiaq start at £34,275 and all new trim levels are available to order now.

