Dacia launches new ‘mud wash’ to encourage off-roaders off road

Dacia mud wash

Dacia wants to encourage 4×4 owners to go on more adventures this year by launching a new ‘mud wash’.

The free service will be offered to owners of any manufacturer’s 4×4 and will see soap suds swapped for buckets of mud. The result will be an SUV that looks like it’s been on an epic adventure.

The move comes as 40 per cent of 4×4 owners admit to never having taken their car properly off-road, with a further 19 per cent saying they’ve never even ventured up a dirt path.

(Dacia)

According to the survey of over 1,000 city-dwelling 4×4 owners, 67 per cent said tackling speed bumps on the school run was about as taxing a task as their SUV had even been faced with.

However, 17 per cent said they wished they could be more adventurous with their car.

When asked what 4×4-based activities owners would like to try, 46 per cent said they’d like to go on a road trip, while 42 per cent said a trip to the seaside would be high on the agenda.

Luke Broad, brand director for Dacia UK and Ireland, said: “Our ‘Adventure Ready’ Mud Wash is about setting car buyers up for a year of adventure and embracing all that comes with it.

“The Dacia Duster is the perfect all-terrain vehicle to get Brits out into our fantastic countryside more often. For those feeling like their 4×4 is more at home on the school run than a mud run, the Mud Wash aims to inspire them to swap the telly for wellies and get off the beaten track this year.”

The ‘mud wash’ will be offered at Dacia’s London West showroom on Tuesday January 18 and will see cars covered on the lower body and wheel arches.