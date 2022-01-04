SsangYong announces official roadside assistance provider alongside range of winter deals

SsangYong Korando

The RAC has signed a deal to provide roadside assistance to SsangYong customers.

The contract will see RAC patrols assist both consumer and fleet customers driving in the UK and 48 countries in mainland Europe.

A 12-month complimentary service will be included with every purchase of a new SsangYong, with the deal not included as part of used sales.

Mark Burrows, aftersales director for SsangYong Motors UK, said: “It is imperative to us that our customers receive an excellent, quality service from our roadside assistance partner, and RAC has a track record of this.

(SsangYong)

“The writing is on the wall for a shift to electric vehicles, and with the launch of our own Korando e-Motion this month, we are confident the RAC is also the right roadside assistance partner to support us with our transition into the EV market. We look forward to a successful partnership moving forwards.”

John Ellis, the RAC’s head of OEM roadside, said: “We are very proud to have been appointed as SsangYong’s roadside assistance partner. We are keen to demonstrate our patrols’ exemplary skills in fixing four out of five breakdowns there and then which will give owners and users of their vehicles additional peace of mind should something unexpected happen on the road.”

The RAC also has engine-driven electric vehicle boosters that can get EVs with depleted batteries going again in around half an hour.