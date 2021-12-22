Maserati showcases first MC20 convertible prototype

Maserati MC20 cabrio

Maserati has revealed a first look at its MC20 convertible.

Shown wearing heavy camouflage, the prototype model can be seen leaving the gates of the firm’s Moderna plant. It shares a carbon fibre construction with the upcoming hard-top MC20 model, allowing for low weight but good levels of rigidity too.

It’s expected to be powered by the same 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine as the coupe, which will likely deliver around 621bhp and 730Nm of torque, resulting in a 0-60mph time of around 2.7 seconds.

The convertible is expected to use the same engine as the regular MC20

The car’s platform has been designed from the outset to be positioned underneath both coupe and convertible models as well as allowing for electrification in the future. This means that very few changes will be required in the switch between hard-top and drop-top.

From what we’ve seen on the coupe MC20, the convertible will feature a minimalist interior design with two 10-inch screens relaying key information back to the driver while also giving access to media and navigation functions. Other features include wireless smartphone charging, a drive mode selector and an additional storage compartment under the armrest.

Passion drives us beyond the sky.An early prototype of the new MC20 convertible has exited the gates of our Modena plant.The way you look at the world is about to change.#MaseratiMC20#Maserati pic.twitter.com/Nk8f1IG16j — Maserati (@Maserati_HQ) December 21, 2021

The regular MC20 is priced from £189,520, so expect a slight increase in price for this convertible version.