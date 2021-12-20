Vauxhall cuts Corsa-e and Mokka-e prices in response to grant change

Vauxhall Corsa-e

Vauxhall has cut £3,000 from the cost of its Corsa-e and Mokka-e models following the recent change in the Government’s plug-in car grant.

The maximum amount of grant that motorists are able to claim off the cost of a new electric car was brought down from £2,500 to £1,500, while the cap on price for eligible cars was reduced from £35,000 to £32,000.

When announced, this meant that the top-spec Elite Premium version of the Corsa-e and the entire Mokka-e line-up wouldn’t qualify for the savings anymore.

(Vauxhall)

In response, Vauxhall has cut £3,000 from the cost of both models. The Mokka-e line-up now starts from £30,865 and rises to £31,995 on top-spec Ultimate cars – meaning that all models come under that new £32,000 price cap. As a result, the Mokka-e now starts from £29,365 with the grant applied.

The Corsa-e line-up, meanwhile, now starts from £27,305 with the £3,000 saving applied, meaning that with the grant included the Corsa-e starts from £25,805. Top-spec Elite versions, meanwhile, have an on-the-road price of £30,910, equating to £29,410 with the grant applied.

Paul Willcox, managing director at Vauxhall, said: “Vauxhall wants to move the UK to electric motoring as quickly as possible, which is why we have committed to being an electric-only brand from 2028.

“In light of a further evolution to the Government Plug-in Car Grant, we have taken the decision to change our pricing policy on our all-electric Corsa-e and Mokka-e models.