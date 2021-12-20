Three new Bentley Bentayga specifications designed for angling, equestrian activities and dogs

Bentley Bentayga Outdoor Pursuits

Bentley has revealed its Outdoor Pursuits collection for the Bentayga, with three versions inspired by the great outdoors.

The collection focuses on three particular outdoor pursuits, including angling, horse riding and dog walking.

Designed by the firm’s in-house bespoke division, a total of 11 vehicles will be made at the firm’s Crewe headquarters.

(Bentley)

Each example has a number of bespoke touches, including a woodland embroidery scene, hand cross stitching inside and a chrome overlay that describes each outdoor theme.

A new wool finish has been added to the inside of the doors, seat back pockets, grab handles and areas around the instrument panel, which are said to add a new level of natural textures to the interior.

Sand Herringbone Tweed is included in the cabin with leather upholstery, while exterior colour choices include Havana, Cumbrian Green and Magnetic.

There are bespoke inlays available for the dashboard, including a jumping horse motif, a fly-fishing scene, British foxhounds or just the word Mulliner.

(Bentley)

The Bentayga Outdoor Pursuits comes with 22-inch alloy wheels that have been matched to the paint of the car before being diamond turned and polished. A Hunter Flask in leather that matches the car interior is also included for when the owner steps away from the vehicle.

Three powertrain options are available on the Bentley Bentayga. There’s a V8 petrol that can go from 0-60mph in 4.4 seconds with a top speed of 180mph, while the 6.0-litre W12 completes the sprint in just 3.8 seconds and can get to 190mph.