Pricing and specifications for new Volkswagen Multivan revealed

Volkswagen Multivan

Volkswagen’s new Multivan will start from £43,160 when order books open in January 2022.

The Caravelle replacement sits on Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform, giving it far more flexibility and space than before. As well as seating for up to seven people, the Multivan is available in two wheelbase lengths – standard and long – and can be fitted with a number of powertrains including a plug-in hybrid option.

The Multivan benefits from a completely flat floor, with a modular seating and table system giving owners plenty of choices when it comes to the interior layout. For instance, the rear five seats can be moved and removed when desired, while the second row can be rotated 180 degrees to create a conference-style area. The bench seat at the rear of the old Caravelle has been replaced by individual seats in the Multivan to bring even more flexibility, too.

The Multivan sits atop a new platform

The middle table can be moved between any of the seating rows thanks to a central track and it features adjustable height and three cup holders too.

The traditional handbrake has been removed in favour of a button to free up even more space, while the gear controls have been integrated into the instrument panel to boost the interior room further.

With all seats in place, the Multivan offers 469 litres of space, rising to 1,844 with the rearmost row removed. The full capacity is up to 3,672 in the area up to the front seats, or 4,053 litres in the long version equipped with a panoramic sunroof.

Two four-cylinder petrol engines – a 1.5- and a 2.0-litre – will be available from launch, with both equipped with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. There’s also the option of a plug-in hybrid, which combines a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine with a 13kWh battery for efficient running.

The interior features flexible seating options

Entry-level Life models boast 16-inch alloy wheels as standard as well as sliding doors with a power latching function alongside a 10-inch infotainment system and a variety of assistance systems. Move up to Style – which starts from £58,130 – and you’ll gain IQ.Light LED matrix headlights and a full Discover Media navigation system.

A special launch edition – called Energetic – starts from £59,515 and can only be equipped with the hybrid powertrain. It gains premium features such as a Harmon Kardon sound system, privacy glass and 18-inch alloy wheels, alongside other touches.