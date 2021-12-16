Citroen Ami Buggy Concept gives adventure theme to compact EV

Citroen Ami Buggy

Citroen has released a new ‘Buggy’ concept based on its Ami electric city car.

Designed as a ‘recreational vehicle for weekends, holidays by the sea or in the countryside’, the Ami Buggy Concept features a series of styling changes to give a more rugged appearance. For instance, it features bull-bars and grilles over the headlights, while there are tubular protectors running along the bottom of the doors. There’s also a spare wheel and a roof rack, while the matt gold rims wear wide tyres to add stability over loose surfaces.

The Ami Buggy incorporates a full-width LED lightbar and bull-bars

At the front, you’ll find a full LED lightbar, while the doors have been removed entirely and replaced by a transparent rainproof canvas that can be used in poor weather to shield the occupants from the elements. They can also be removed, rolled up and stored in dedicated bags behind the seats.

The Ami Buggy Concept features three colours – black, khaki and yellow – which combine to create an eye-catching look.

Citroën My Ami Buggy Concept: to take Brandon and Brenda to the beach, the forest, the city, the countryside… Everywhere, except in the snow. #MyAmiBuggy ⚡ pic.twitter.com/8iwNrMQCrg — Citroën (@Citroen) December 16, 2021

Inside, the Ami Buggy Concept now features Advanced Comfort foam cushions on the seats, which gives a higher level of comfort compared with the standard Ami. These cushions can also be removed to be washed, too.

A range of specially-designed luggage has been created for the Buggy Concept too, including a ‘bum bag, which attaches to a magnet in the centre of the steering wheel, alongside another bag underneath the dashboard. Additional storage space has also been added to the doors at seat height.