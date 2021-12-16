Audi partners with Ken Block to develop one-of-a-kind S1 ‘Hoonitron’

Audi S1 Hoonitron

Audi has developed a new electric S1 e-tron quattro ‘Hoonicorn’ for famed drift artist Ken Block.

The one-of-a-kind vehicle features a pair of electric motors enabling all-wheel-drive, while a carbon fibre chassis helps to keep the overall weight at a minimum. Development of the S1 Hoonitron was conducted by Audi Sport at the firm’s Neckarsulm location where the road-going RS e-tron GT is created.

The Audi S1 e-tron quattro Hoonigan, alongside the original Audi Sport quattro S1

The look of the Hoonitron takes inspiration from the original Pikes Peak Sport quattro S1. Audi’s chief designer March Lichte said: “When we first heard about this project, the whole team was thrilled immediately: we had the opportunity to develop a car that combines an icon of our brand with the future.

“It was about creating a modern, all-electric interpretation of the S1 Pikes Peak. The timeline was extremely tight: while our design process normally takes one to one-and-a-half years, we only had four weeks from the first drawing to the final design. We were constantly in touch with Ken Block and his team and engaged in intensive exchanges.”

The car will star in a new video project from Block, which is currently under the working title ‘Elektrikhana’. It’ll be the latest instalment in the driver’s Gymkhana series and will no doubt show the S1 Hoonitron being put to the test in a variety of challenges.