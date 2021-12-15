MG is smashing all of its own sales records this year

MG dealership

MG is having a record-breaking year, smashing its own sales records.

The British-based firm has revealed that it has hit a new sales milestone, registering 30,000 cars in one year for the first time.

Last year, the firm sold 18,415 cars, meaning it already has over 11,000 more registrations with about two more weeks of the year to go – though 2020’s sales were hit by pandemic-related dealership shutdowns.

Sales have been increasing over the past 12 months and in November the firm saw a massive 383 per cent year-on-year sales increase.

(MG)

Much of this has been attributed to the introduction of the updated MG ZS, which was the sixth best-selling car of the month, the first time one of the firm’s vehicles has entered the top 10.

This sales boost pushed MG’s year-to-date figures up 73.4 per cent to the end of November.

MG says its sales success is being driven by its plug-in models. The world is switching to electrified models, but the high cost of purchase is proving to be one of the biggest barriers to entry.

MG has found success in offering these plug-in models at a typically lower cost than its rivals.

MG Motor UK commercial director, Guy Pigounakis, said: “At the start of the year, we set out an ambition of achieving 30,000 registrations and are delighted to have surpassed this well before the end of the year.

“It shows just how much demand there is for MG’s great value, well-equipped and high quality cars, especially our booming EV models which currently account for almost half our total sales.

“Our customers and dealers are fully engaged and MG is poised for long-term, sustainable growth, with more extremely exciting developments to come as we head into 2022.”