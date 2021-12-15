Cupra Born on sale now from £33,735 – but lower-cost option is coming soon

Cupra Born

Cupra has announced that its first electric vehicle, the Born, is on sale now in the UK.

The zero-emissions hatchback is priced from £33,735, but the Spanish brand says a lower-cost, entry-level model will join the line-up next year.

Once the full range is up and running in 2022 there will be three battery capacities and three trim levels to choose from. The batteries will be 45kWh, 58kWh and 77kWh, with the mid-spec capacity having a choice of two power outputs.

At launch there is just one battery option, which is the 58kWh capacity with a 201bhp motor. Soon, the 45kWh battery with a 148bhp motor will be launched at a lower entry price, while 58kWh and 77kWh battery with 228bhp motors will join the line-up later next year.

(Cupra)

The model on sale now has an official range of 263 miles and offers sprightly performance, with a 0-60mph time of 7.3 seconds. It can be charged at speeds of up to 120kW, which provides a five to 80 per cent top up in 35 minutes.

There are three trim levels, with the least expensive at launch being the V1. Standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, full LED headlights and tail lights, a 12-inch infotainment display and 5.3-inch digital dial display, adaptive cruise control and front bucket seats upholstered in sustainably sourced Seaqual yarn.

V2 models start at £34,190 and the extra equipment includes 19-inch alloy wheels, tinted rear windows, head-up display and heated front seats.

Finally, top-spec V3 models cost from £37,375 and add 20-inch alloy wheels, bucket seats with Dinamica suede upholstery, 12-way adjustable front seats and a massage function.