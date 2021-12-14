Notification Settings

Shelby-licensed Cobras go on sale in the UK

Published:

Official importer Clive Sutton is offering the licensed cars.

Shelby Cobra
A luxury car retailer is offering versions of the iconic Cobra that are fully licensed by Shelby.

London-based Clive Sutton has both continuation or replica versions of the two-seater car, all of which are recreated by Superformance and made in right-hand-drive.

The MKII Slab Side, MKIII and MKIII-R Cobra models all combine classic styling with up-to-date engineering and build quality. The MKII packs a 5.7-litre engine, while both MKIII and MKIII-R cars benefit from a 7.0-litre V8 engine – both from Roush.

Shelby Cobra
The Slab Side has some classic touches

The MKII Slab Side is a ‘sanctioned continuation’ model priced from £124,950 and is built around a round-tube chassis with original-style transverse leaf-spring suspension.

The MKIII, meanwhile, starts from £123,950 and incorporates a wider body with wider wings and wheel arches. As well as a five-speed transmission and independent front and rear suspension, it’s the only Cobra replica built under license from Carroll Shelby Licensing.

Shelby Cobra
The MKIII-R has a more distinctive exterior design

The Clive Sutton MKIII-R – priced from £136,950 – adds a new styling package for a more updated look, including a revised rear diffuser and body-contour front splitter.

Clive Sutton, founder and CEO, said: “We have a long history with the Cobra, so it holds a special place in our hearts. Many of our customers grew up adoring this model, so we’re confident of a warm reception for our Cobra range. Offering the world’s only Shelby-licensed Cobras is a source of great pride and we can’t wait to share these special vehicles with enthusiasts everywhere.”

