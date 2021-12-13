Electric Vauxhall Corsa-e and Mokka-e can now go further between charges

Vauxhall Mokka-e

Two of Vauxhall’s electric cars can now go further between charges thanks to updates to their hardware.

The Corsa-e supermini and Mokka-e crossover are the cars in question and gain an increased range of six and four per cent respectively.

This means the Corsa-e can now travel up to 222 miles from 209 miles, while the Mokka-e can go 209 miles, up from 201 miles.

(Vauxhall)

The increase has been achieved through optimisation of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning, as well as the propulsion system.

Vauxhall says some of the measures include improving the efficiency of the heat pump, which warms and cools the interior. This then uses less energy from the battery, which is said to be particularly noticeable during the winter months.

Other moves include a new transmission piece and new low rolling resistance tyres.

These updates are available on new Corsa-e and Mokka-e, which cost from £17,380 and £21,835 respectively.

(Vauxhall)

All of the firm’s electric models fall under the Plug and Go offer, which brings a free home charging unit, eight years’ roadside assistance and battery warranty, a free six-month BP Pulse subscription and three years’ free servicing.

Vauxhall says the offer is designed to ‘remove the barriers to making the switch to electric and simplifies the EV ownership experience’.