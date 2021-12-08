Tailgating among the driving traits Brits hate the most

Cars tailgating

Driving too fast and hogging the middle lane are among the top 10 driving traits Brits hate the most.

However, in a survey of 2,000 people, it was reckless driving that came out on top, with 61 per cent saying it annoyed them.

The research by car dealer group Jardine Motors found tailgaters were the second most annoying motorists (55 per cent), followed by people who don’t use their indicators.

Road rage (49 per cent) came fourth, followed by really fast drivers (44 per cent) and really slow drivers (37 per cent).

Middle lane hogging was surprisingly far down the list, annoying less than a third of those surveyed (31 per cent).

A quarter of drivers hate those who don’t react or adapt to traffic, while 23 per cent got annoyed by others dawdling at traffic lights and junctions. The top 10 was completed by overly cautious motorists, with 16 per cent saying it annoyed them.

Looking more closely at the data shows some variance among age groups. For example, 40 per cent of those in the 18-24-year-old segment found slow drivers annoying, compared with just 29 per cent of over 65s.

This was reflected elsewhere, too, with 41 per cent of over 65s describing their own driving style as cautious, compared with just 29 per cent of 18-24-year-olds. By contrast, eight per cent of younger drivers admitted they were reckless behind the wheel.