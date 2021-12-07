New software update to offer boosted performance for Polestar 2

Polestar 2

A new over-the-air update gives Polestar 2 owners the opportunity to unlock additional performance from their car.

Available for Long range, Dual Motor models in the UK, the upgrade represents the first time that Polestar has brought some of its heritage of tuning to its electric cars. Back in the late 1990s, Polestar was behind some key motorsport competitors and has applied some of this learning to its new EV. It has already proved popular, too, with 400 upgrades downloaded in its first few weeks of availability.

Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO says: “The upgrade highlights how connected technologies can transform the relationship a car company has with its customers. The driving experience in Polestar 2 is something we are really proud of. It is such a fun car to drive already, but with this upgrade we can offer even more to our customers who might be after a little extra excitement.”

Void is the new black. Every day of the week. #Polestar2 pic.twitter.com/NvXkcoaluK — Polestar (@PolestarCars) November 26, 2021

With the upgrade, the Polestar 2’s dual-motor powertrain is increased in power by 50kW to a total of 350kW, while torque rises by 20Nm to 680Nm. As a result, accelerating from 50 to 74mph takes just 2.2 seconds – half a second quicker than the standard car. The 0-60mph sprint takes just 4.2 seconds, too.