Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

BMW delivers one-millionth electrified vehicle

MotorsPublished:

Car in question was firm’s new electric iX SUV

BMW iX
BMW iX

BMW has handed over its one-millionth electrified vehicle, showcasing the passing of a significant milestone for the firm.

Applying to both plug-in hybrid and fully electric vehicles. BMW’s electrified range now includes a wide variety of models. The car in question was the company’s new flagship iX EV, which was handed over to its owner alongside a new BMW wallbox and credit for public Europe-wide charging.

Pieter Nota, member of the board of management of BMW AG responsible for customer, brands and sales, who handed over the vehicle, said: “The delivery of our one-millionth electrified vehicle marks a milestone in our transformation – and we already have the next one in our sights: We aim to break through the two-million mark in just two years.

“Thanks to our steadily growing product range, we are setting ourselves ambitious sales targets, in particular for fully-electric vehicles: In 2022, we aim to double this year’s sales. By 2025 the BMW Group will have delivered around two million fully-electric vehicles to customers. We expect at least one out of every two BMW Group vehicles sold to be fully electric by 2030.”

BMW is on-track to expand its electrified line-up even further over the next year with the introduction of fully-electric versions of its 7 Series and X1, while an electric version of its 5 Series will arrive in 2023.

Across the wider BMW Group, an electric version of the Mini Countryman will be introduced shortly, as will Rolls-Royce’s first EV – called Spectre. Over the next ten years, BMW Group plans to introduce around ten million fully electric vehicles onto the roads.

Motors

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News