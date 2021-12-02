Toyota debuts Corolla Cross and Yaris GR Sport alongside hydrogen concept

Corolla Cross

Toyota has introduced two new models – the Corolla Cross and the Yaris GR Sport – while revealing a new hydrogen-powered concept.

The five-seater Corolla Cross – which will sit in the middle of the C-HR and RAV4 in Toyota’s line-up – is set to arrive in Europe from Autumn 2022. It’s powered by a fifth-generation hybrid electric powertrain, available with the choice of either front- or all-wheel-drive. The former uses a 2.0-litre petrol engine linked to a small motor and batteries for a combined output of 195bhp and a 0-62mph time of 7.9 seconds.

Is it a #Corolla or is it an SUV? ? Meet the all-new #CorollaCross, an SUV version of the world’s historic best-selling model! ? pic.twitter.com/BEPKWFBOgN — ToyotaUK (@ToyotaUK) December 2, 2021

The all-wheel-drive version, meanwhile, uses an extra 30.6kW electric motor on the rear axle which is automatically activated should more traction be required. Toyota, however, has yet to announce performance details for this version.

Inside, the Corolla Cross features a 12.3-inch digital driver’s cockpit and a 10.5-inch central infotainment display.

The Yaris GR Sport, meanwhile, is due to launch ‘during the second quarter of 2022’ and will bring a range of features usually found on the performance GR Yaris to the standard hatchback. Highlights include 18-inch alloy wheels, a mesh front grille and T-shape rear diffuser. Inside, it gets sporty seat upholstery with contrast red stitching as well as a variety of GR logos and gunmetal silver trim.

The GR Sport gets styling touches from the GR Yaris but retains the regular car’s efficient hybrid engine

Toyota has also revealed a hydrogen-powered GR Yaris concept. Rather than fuel cells being used to generate energy, the GR Yaris features a regular combustion engine which has been converted to use hydrogen as fuel. It means that the concept uses the same 1.6-litre three-cylinder turbocharged engine that you’d find in the regular GR Yaris, but with the fuel supply and injector system modified for hydrogen.

The hydrogen-converted GR Yaris uses the same combustion engine as the regular car

It allows the GR Yaris to deliver the same kind of performance as the petrol-powered version, but with lower emissions.