Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Suzuki announces winter offer across its twins range

MotorsPublished:

The offer is available from December 1 until the end of March.

Suzuki motorcycles
Suzuki motorcycles

Suzuki has announced a new finance offer for its twins motorcycle range that will run from December 1 until the end of March 2022.

The deal is offered on both personal contract purchase (PCP) and hire purchase (HP) agreements, and see 2.9 per cent APR representative available over a three-year agreement. No deposit is required, and a further £500 is discounted as a test drive incentive.

Suzuki motorcycles
(Suzuki)

One of the models included in the offer is the V-Strom 1050XT Tour, which has a three-piece aluminium luggage set, as well as the non-Tour specification version. Both of these bikes use the 1,037cc V-twin engine that’s been tuned for low and midrange torque.

Various bikes using the 645cc twin engine are also included in this offer, including the V-Strom 650XT and 650, as well as the middleweight naked SV650 and its cafe racer-inspired relative, the SV650X.

Thanks to the offer, the SV650, which Suzuki says is ‘arguably the bike that spawned the current middleweight twins market,’ is available from £79 per month over three years with a £1,258.03 deposit on a PCP deal.

Suzuki motorcycles
(Suzuki)

Those who take a test drive can knock a further £500 off, while the £0 minimum deposit means buyers don’t need to find a lump sum up front if they don’t mind increasing the monthly payments.

The Tour version of the V-Strom 1050XT, which is incredibly practical thanks to its 112 litres of storage capacity, is available for £129 per month over three years with a £2,314.47 deposit.

On top of this offer, all new Suzuki on-road motorcycles registered in the UK before December 31, 2021 will receive a one-year warranty extension on top of the usual two years offered by the firm.

Motors

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News