Pricing for the new Kia Sportage confirmed ahead of 2022 deliveries

Kia Sportage

Kia has revealed pricing for its new Sportage SUV, which goes on sale next year as the follow up to the firm’s best-selling model in the UK.

The model features the widest range of powertrains offered by the South Korean company, with mild hybrid, hybrid, petrol and diesel versions all available at launch, with a plug-in hybrid coming later.

(Kia)

On the outside, the new Sportage gets a completely overhauled appearance for its fifth generation and has been designed solely for the European market, with boot space, headroom and legroom all said to be substantially increased from before.

The range starts with the ‘2’ trim that’s available with a 1.6-litre petrol and 1.6-litre diesel engine. Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, parking sensors with a reversing camera, and cruise control. Inside there’s an eight-inch infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, too.

Around the middle of the range is the ‘3’ trim, which brings 18-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch digital dials display and 12.3-inch infotainment screen, cloth and leather upholstery, heated front and rear seats, smart cruise control and LED fog lamps.

(Kia)

At the top of the line-up is the GT-Line S, which has all-wheel-drive and a 148bhp mild-hybrid petrol powertrain as standard, with a 226bhp hybrid also offered in front- and all-wheel-drive.

These models get 19-inch alloy wheels, artificial leather and suede upholstery, front ventilated seats and a sporty exterior styling package.

Prices start at £26,745 for a petrol version, £33,245 for the hybrid and £38,395 for the plug-in hybrid.