Skoda Karoq gets mid-life refresh with new look and improved technology

Skoda Karoq

Skoda has refreshed the popular Karoq SUV four years after its initial launch and over half a million sales later.

One of the most noticeable aspects of the update is the overhauled exterior design, with a wider front grille and slimmer headlights and tail lights that use LED technology. Top-end models get Matrix LED headlights – a first for the Karoq – while lower models get regular LED headlights as standard.

Combined with a new front bumper, Skoda says the changes make the Karoq look ‘more rugged’.

The improvements work to improve aerodynamics, too, with redesigned alloy wheels that all combine to reduce drag by nine per cent.

At the rear there’s a redesigned bumper in a body-coloured finish with a black plastic diffuser below and a spoiler for some trims up high. The tail lights have a sharper look with LEDs as standard, while high-spec trims get dynamic indicators.

In the cabin there’s more use of sustainable materials, with a new Eco pack that has vegan seat covers and the use of recycled materials. Meanwhile, the LED ambient lighting has been updated and various trim upgrades are available depending on specification.

There are five petrol and diesel engines offered that range from 109bhp to 187bhp, with all-wheel-drive offered on the most powerful petrol unit.