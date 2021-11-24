Three new models introduced to the Alpine A110 range

Alpine A110 S

Alpine has tweaked the A110 range, which still consists of three variants but with new names and kit.

The models are called A110, A110 GT and A110 S, with the latter two having a little more focus on comfort and performance respectively.

All retain the lightweight ethos that has made the quirkily-styled sports car so popular, with each version getting a 1.8-litre turbocharged petrol engine and seven-speed automatic transmission.

(Alpine)

The entry-level A110 makes 249bhp and 320Nm of torque and is said to have a better front/rear weight balance of 44/56, with the overall weight down too, to 1,102kg. All three have a 170mph top speed but this model has the slowest 0-60mph time of 4.3 seconds.

The A110 comes with the regular chassis and sport seats, 17-inch alloy wheels, Brembo brakes, Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tyres and a new Alpine multimedia system with enhanced connectivity.

Step up to the A110 GT and unique features include the Thunder Grey launch colour with subtle GT badging. Here, the engine makes 296bhp and 340Nm of torque, with the 0-60mph time coming down to four seconds flat.

Further enhanced specification includes a sport exhaust system, high-performance Brembo brakes, 18-inch alloy wheels and adjustable comfort seats in black or brown leather.

(Alpine)

Finally, the pinnacle of the range is the A110 S, which is the only model to retain its name from before. It has the same power output and performance figures as the GT, but has a ‘sports chassis’ that includes recalibrated anti-roll bars and springs, stiffer springs and adjustable shock absorbers to improve handling.

It has the same high-performance brakes and sport exhaust as the GT, but also gets different 18-inch alloy wheels and Sabelt Sport seats in microfibre and leather upholstery. There are also optional Michelin PS Cup 2 Connect semi-slick tyres and an aero kit that adds carbon-fibre parts to the exterior.