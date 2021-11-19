Genesis unveils new Electrified GV70

Genesis has revealed its latest fully-electric model – the Electrified GV70.
Unveiled at the Guangzhou Auto Show, the Electrified GV70 continues Genesis’ electrification plans, which will see the firm go completely electric by 2025.
It’s powered by a dual-motor setup bringing 482bhp and 700Nm of torque, while a dedicated ‘Boost Mode’ will see it achieve the 0-60mph sprint in under 4.5 seconds. Despite this performance, Genesis claims that the GV70 will return up to 310 miles from a single charge, while the ability to charge at speeds of up to 350kW means a 10-80 per cent charge could take just 18 minutes.
It builds on the conventional petrol and diesel-powered GV70 models already on offer and adds to the GV60, which was unveiled as the firm’s first electric model.
Jay Chang, global head of Genesis, said: “Our vision to create a sustainable future through electrification is a natural extension of our original commitment that dates back to the launch of Genesis in 2015: the commitment to creating a positive impact in our customers’ lives.
“I am pleased to reveal another new electric model in China that celebrates our audacious step toward a sustainable future.”
The Electrified GV70 also includes a vehicle-to-load feature with a 3.6kW charger, allowing owners to provide power to all manner of electric appliances outside of the home. A new e-Terrain Mode will help to give additional traction in difficult terrains, too.
A Preview Electronic Control Suspension setup has also been fitted, which uses both a camera and the car’s navigation to ‘scan’ the road ahead and adjust the car’s ride to compensate for any imperfections, such as potholes.
Genesis has yet to confirm a UK release date for the GV70, as well as any pricing structure.