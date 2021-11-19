Genesis unveils new Electrified GV70

Genesis GV70

Genesis has revealed its latest fully-electric model – the Electrified GV70.

Unveiled at the Guangzhou Auto Show, the Electrified GV70 continues Genesis’ electrification plans, which will see the firm go completely electric by 2025.

It’s powered by a dual-motor setup bringing 482bhp and 700Nm of torque, while a dedicated ‘Boost Mode’ will see it achieve the 0-60mph sprint in under 4.5 seconds. Despite this performance, Genesis claims that the GV70 will return up to 310 miles from a single charge, while the ability to charge at speeds of up to 350kW means a 10-80 per cent charge could take just 18 minutes.

It builds on the conventional petrol and diesel-powered GV70 models already on offer and adds to the GV60, which was unveiled as the firm’s first electric model.

Jay Chang, global head of Genesis, said: “Our vision to create a sustainable future through electrification is a natural extension of our original commitment that dates back to the launch of Genesis in 2015: the commitment to creating a positive impact in our customers’ lives.

The car’s cabin is much the same as the one you’ll find in the regular GV70

“I am pleased to reveal another new electric model in China that celebrates our audacious step toward a sustainable future.”

The Electrified GV70 also includes a vehicle-to-load feature with a 3.6kW charger, allowing owners to provide power to all manner of electric appliances outside of the home. A new e-Terrain Mode will help to give additional traction in difficult terrains, too.

A Preview Electronic Control Suspension setup has also been fitted, which uses both a camera and the car’s navigation to ‘scan’ the road ahead and adjust the car’s ride to compensate for any imperfections, such as potholes.