Toyota details prices and specifications for new Aygo X

Toyota Aygo X

Toyota has released further details about its newest compact crossover – the Aygo X.

Pronounced ‘Aygo Cross’, the new car – which starts from £14,795 – can be reserved from December 1 for a fully refundable £99 fee ahead of first deliveries arriving in spring 2022.

All models of Aygo X are powered by a 71bhp three-cylinder petrol engine, with the option of either a five-speed manual or CVT automatic transmission. Toyota is set to announce performance and efficiency figures closer to the car’s launch, too.

The Aygo X is available in a variety of different specifications and colours

The range kicks off with Pure specification, which comes kitted out with 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights and air conditioning, as well as a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You also get adaptive cruise control and automatic high beams, among other functions.

Up next is Edge. Priced from £16,495, this brings 18-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass and a larger eight-inch infotainment display. Exterior-wise, Edge trim features a bi-tone paint finish, while buyers of this grade will also be able to specify a power-operated canvas roof.

At the top of the ‘regular’ grades sits Exclusive. Starting from £17,715, this features synthetic leather upholstery, wireless phone charging and Toyota’s Smart Connect multimedia system with a nine-inch display. Through this, owners can access cloud-based navigation and live traffic information.