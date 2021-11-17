KTM’s updated 1290 Super Duke R range arrives on the scene

KTM Super Duke

KTM has revealed an updated version of its Super Duke R as well as a new, more focused Evo variant.

The Evo packs new WP APEX semi-active suspension technology, giving the bike a wider range of uses and the ability to provide a comfortable ride over poor surfaces or huge amounts of support when on the circuit.

Three different damping modes – Comfort, Street and Sport – can be selected at the push of a button, while the spring preload of the rear suspension can be set via the TFT screen allowing the rider even more control over the bike’s ride.

Both the Super Duke R and Super Duke R Evo boast loads of performance

An optional Suspension Pro package adds three more damping modes – Track, Advanced and Auto – giving a huge level of adjustability. Auto, in particular, can detect different riding styles and will adapt the suspension accordingly.

An anti-diving function that keeps the front end high under heavier braking is also included in the Suspension Pro package. It can, of course, be deactivated should the rider require.

Throttle response has been helped courtesy of a quick-turn twist grip, which helps to sharpen feedback while also reducing the amount of wrist angle at full throttle.

The design of the bike benefits from two new colour schemes. There’s the traditional blue and orange design, as well as a new silver and orange look. The Super Duke R’s frame is finished in orange too, with matching wheels.