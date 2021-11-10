Bentley retains carbon neutral status and reduces offsets by 81 per cent

Bentley Carbon Neutral

Bentley’s headquarters and operations in Crewe have been recertified as carbon neutral.

The British luxury car maker first received the certification in 2019, but has further reduced emissions across its site, meaning that it has been able to reduce carbon offsets by 81 per cent to achieve the status by the Carbon Trust.

Bentley notes that much of the reduction in its carbon footprint has come from focused actions by staff as well as the pandemic reducing business travel.

(Bentley)

Peter Bosch, member of the board for manufacturing at Bentley, said: “Over the last two decades Bentley has taken a pioneering approach to sustainable entrepreneurship; creating a high quality, low environmental-impact, highly efficient production facility here in Crewe.

“We are committed to reducing off-setting and our team is continually implementing great solutions to reduce our impact year-on-year. Our ultimate aim is to create a net climate positive manufacturing footprint by 2030.”

As part of Bentley’s long-term goals, it says that 100 per cent of its electricity and gas is from renewable sources, either through its on-site solar array or through purchasing certified renewable energy.

(Bentley)

This renewable energy is also used to power the 130 electric vehicle charging points on-site, meaning that all of the hybrid and electric vehicles being developed by the firm, as well as those owned by its employees, are powered by renewable electricity.

There’s a total of 7.7MW of solar energy capacity at Bentley’s headquarters, with 5MW coming from panels mounted to the roof. The remaining 2.7MW comes from solar panels that cover over 1,300 parking spaces, making it the UK’s largest solar car port.