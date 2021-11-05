Toyota’s new Aygo X shows how petrol city cars can remain relevant

Toyota has revealed the latest generation of its city car – the Aygo X – which boasts a striking SUV-inspired design and claims impressive levels of technology.

Though the previous Aygo was built on the same platform – and rolled off the same production line – as the Citroen C1 and Peugeot 108, Toyota is now going alone with it.

Now called the Aygo X – the ‘X’ pronounced ‘cross’ – it shows Toyota’s commitment to more affordable petrol city cars at a time when many are only investing in EVs.

The Aygo X is roomier than its predecessor thanks ton increased dimensions (Toyota)

A model explicitly designed for Europe, the new Aygo sits on Toyota’s GA-B platform, which also underpins the Yaris.

First previewed by the Aygo X prologue concept car, the production model is largely unchanged.

It’s available with a broad range of personalisation as well as two-tone paint schemes, and Toyota says the colour palette is ‘inspired by different spices’, with shades on offer including Chilli, Ginger and Juniper.

Alloy wheels of up to 18 inches are also fitted, while the bold colours carry through to the interior as well, thanks to a bright dashboard and centre console.

At 3.7m long, the Aygo X is 24cm longer than its predecessor and 13cm wider, allowing for greater space inside, while the boot increases in size by 60 litres to 231 litres. As with the outgoing Aygo, an electric canvas roof can also be optioned.

Despite the vehicle’s compact size, Toyota is kitting out the Aygo with a raft of technology, including full LED lighting and a large touchscreen offering cloud-based navigation services plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

A nine-inch touchscreen brings a modern look to the new Aygo X’s interior. (Toyota)

Featuring a 71bhp 1.0-litre petrol engine available with either a five-speed manual gearbox or new CVT automatic transmission, its efficiency has been enhanced further with Toyota aiming for a 60mpg fuel economy figure and CO2 emissions of 109g/km.