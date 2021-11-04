More than three-quarters of drivers think too much in-car tech can be distracting

In-car technology

More than three-quarters of drivers only want in-car technology that is useful in making life easier and more comfortable instead of systems that make driving more confusing, a new survey has revealed.

Conducted by Dacia, the study of 2,000 UK drivers found that 76 per cent of people thought that too much technology in a car can be distracting, while 61 per cent would rather own a more affordable car with just the technology that they actually used, rather than paying for pricier extras which don’t get used.

Of those drivers who own a car with many systems and features, around a third think that there are too many fitted in the first place while 69 per cent believe that modern in-car technology has become too complicated.

On average, drivers only use around 40 per cent of the technological features fitted to their cars, with those aged between 25 and 34 being the ones who use the greatest numbers of features in their vehicles. However, even with this age group, it’s less than half of the overall technology fitted with a lot of the more complex features left unused.