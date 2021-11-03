Ford showcases electric crate motor in new F-100 Eluminator concept

Ford F-100

Ford has revealed an application for its new electric ‘crate’ motor in a classic 1978 Ford F-100 pick-up.

Called the F-100 Eluminator, the truck – which was revealed at the SEMA show in Las Vegas – uses the same twin-motor four-wheel-drive system found in the electric Ford Mustang Mach-e. Combined, the motors produce 480bhp and 860Nm of torque, giving this old-school model a considerable amount of performance.

The truck uses the same electric motor and battery setup as the Ford Mustang Mach-e

“Ford owners have personalized, customized and enhanced their vehicles since the beginning – from changing looks to bringing the power,” said Eric Cin, global director, vehicle personalisation, accessories and licensing. “Our F-100 Eluminator concept is a preview of how we’re supporting customers as they go all-electric and embrace zero-tailpipe emissions performance, even for our heritage vehicles.”

Designed and created by Ford Performance in collaboration with MLE Racecars, the F-100 sits on a custom chassis made by the Roadster Shop. It also uses custom aluminium three-piece wheels made by Forgeline, wrapped in Michelin Latitude Sport tyres.

Who says electric vehicles have to look futuristic? The new Eluminator electric crate motor from @FordPerformance lets you convert classic and modern cars, trucks and SUVs into EVs. Old-school style + new-school power. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/B0iSbsoPI7 — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) November 2, 2021

Inside, the Eluminator features a billet aluminium dashboard, as well as the large portrait-orientated infotainment screen that you’ll find in the Mach-e. The main switchgear is borrowed from the electric Mustang, too.